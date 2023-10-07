Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

