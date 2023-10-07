Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

