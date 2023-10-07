Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.47.

RUN stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $869,009 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Sunrun by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 61,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sunrun by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

