Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 54,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 11,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
