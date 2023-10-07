Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.52

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £935 million, a P/E ratio of -623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.60 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.32).

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Frances Davies bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,360 ($11,313.91). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Supermarket Income REIT



Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

