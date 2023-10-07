Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.84

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $31.35. Surmodics shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 48,562 shares changing hands.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 166.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 408.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

