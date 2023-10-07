Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 11,613 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $53,303.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $59,339.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

