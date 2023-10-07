SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.