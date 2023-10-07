TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

