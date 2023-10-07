TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

