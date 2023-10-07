Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 52-Week Low at $250.00

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20), with a volume of 522888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.02).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.86) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £374.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,976.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.44.

In other news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($78,062.37). Insiders bought 20,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

