Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex stock opened at $196.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

