Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

TEX opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Terex has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

