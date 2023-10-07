TerraClassicUSD Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $117.39 million and $2.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,125,300 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,099,780 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

