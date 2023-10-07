Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,104 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

TSLA stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

