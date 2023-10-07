TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.25.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. TFI International has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

