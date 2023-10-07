Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80), with a volume of 248032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.40 ($0.83).

Tharisa Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.01 million, a PE ratio of 206.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

