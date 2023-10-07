The AES Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 27.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,592,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.