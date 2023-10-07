The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 163.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

