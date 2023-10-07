The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

