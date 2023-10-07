The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2023

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,298,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.