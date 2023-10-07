The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,298,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

