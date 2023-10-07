The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

