The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 960,968 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.