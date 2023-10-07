The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $50.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of ODD opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

