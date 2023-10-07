The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $86.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

