The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

