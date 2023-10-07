The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Boosted by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

NYSE:PNC opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

