Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE THR opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

