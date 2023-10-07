Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.05

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.05 and traded as high as $26.98. Thermon Group shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 137,378 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $919.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,515,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 356,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

