Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.
