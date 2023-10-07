Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THNCF

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

About Thinkific Labs

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.