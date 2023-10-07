THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

