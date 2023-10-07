Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,852 shares of company stock worth $5,246,728. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

