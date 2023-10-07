Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00007474 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and approximately $19.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,991.57 or 0.99956236 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07131776 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $18,170,331.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

