Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.13

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.13 and traded as high as C$66.65. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$66.02, with a volume of 865,071 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.64.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of C$23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7201566 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.