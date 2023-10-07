Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.19.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
