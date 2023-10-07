Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

