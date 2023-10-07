Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of TPH opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

