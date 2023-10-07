Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

