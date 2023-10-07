TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

TWO Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the second quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in TWO by 99.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 194,734 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

