U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $31.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

