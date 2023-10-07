Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.56 and last traded at $121.59. Approximately 76,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 70,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.21.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

