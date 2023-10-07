UBS Group Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $198.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $191.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

