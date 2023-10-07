UBS Group Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $210.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $206.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 22.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

