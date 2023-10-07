UBS Group Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

