UBS Group Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $61.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.42.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

