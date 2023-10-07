UBS Group Trims SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price to $60.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SJW Group stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

