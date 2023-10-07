UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 6,980 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.