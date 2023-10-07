UMB Bank n.a. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $493.26 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

