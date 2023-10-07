UMB Bank n.a. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

