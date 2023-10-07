UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 118,090 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

