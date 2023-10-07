UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

